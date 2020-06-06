Why you have a higher electric bill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your may electric bill was much higher than usual, here’s why.

HECO says it had announced in March, it would temporarily scale back meter readings in response to the pandemic.

So bills were estimated.

Meter reading resumed last month, and now customers are getting a true-up bill which accounts for any over- or under-estimation from the prior estimate.

Stay-at-home orders also resulted in more electricity use.