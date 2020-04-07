Whole Foods in Kailua worker has presumed case of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Whole Foods store in Kailua underwent additional cleaning and disinfecting after a worker is said to have a presumed case of COVID-19.

Whole Foods said this person was not tested because testing wasn’t available.

But the worker is in quarantine.

Whole Foods Kailua remains open.

Officials say in addition to enhanced cleaning and sanitation, it’s closing stores two hours earlier.