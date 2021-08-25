Whitmore Community Center to host COVID vaccine clinic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available for the public at the Whitmore Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone who is 12 years and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine will also be available for those 18 and older.
Officials reported people must register upon arrival at the clinic and review their medical history. Once the vaccine is administered, they will be observed for about 15 to 30 minutes.
Those who would like to save time during registration can download the paperwork here and fill it out prior to their appointment.
Walk-ins will be accepted, and those who want to make an appointment should call (808) 622-1619 or email info@wahiawahealth.org.
The second dose for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Whitmore Community Center.