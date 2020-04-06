Where to buy a face mask in Hawaii

JENA, GERMANY – APRIL 03: A man wears a cloth as a protective face mask on April 3, 2020 in Jena, Germany. A three-part city ordinance is going into effect requiring people to wear protective face masks under circumstances that include shopping, riding public transport and workplaces where social distancing is difficult. A face mask requirement is a current issue of controversy across Germany, with the federal government so far declining to make wearing one in public mandatory. Germany is struggling with a shortage of face masks, and the requirement in Jena also allows the use of scarves and other materials to shield one’s face as a means to reduce the risk of anyone infected with Covid-19 from infecting others. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wearing a mask in public is the latest guidance that government and health officials are pushing.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is recommending all residents to wear a cloth mask when leaving home. This comes as we learn more about how the coronavirus can be carried through asymptomatic people. Because of the new guidance, the need for face masks had increased.

“We’ve also learned that there’s a lot more asymptomatic spread than we originally thought. What that means is that someone like you or me who does not have any symptoms whatsoever could be spreading the virus,” Dr. Rupie (Rupal Gohil, MD) explained.

Dr. Rupie said a person’s mouth is like spray bottle. Every time you cough, sneeze, laugh or even talk, droplets fall onto surfaces around you.

“Just by talking, they can go up to 3-6ft,” Dr. Rupie said. “Now coughing and sneezing, [droplets] can go potentially even further than that.”

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is spread through those respiratory droplets.

Here’s a list of local businesses you can support and buy from:

Aloha Fun Wear ($56, $132, $519)

The Honolulu-based company is selling adult face masks in packs of 10, 25, and 100. The masks are non-refundable and non-returnable. Use special code MASK25 to get 25% off the listed price.

Island Fabrics ($12.99)

The masks are available in four sizes (extra small, small, medium, and large). Purchasing a mask online to pick up in-store in no longer available. New masks are available daily.

Itadakimasu ($4.40)

The Japanese product store has masks available in two different styles in four different designs. There is also the option to order a mask with a pocket for the filter. The filters, however, are not included and are not available on their website. Though the company is currently sold out of masks, the store does say to check back in a week for more.

Thank you for your patience! Face masks available for ordering at Itadakimasu website (link in bio). Will also be available later today at M’doridori. #facemask #fabricfacemask https://t.co/M835FW6Ior — Itadakimasu Hawaii (@ItadakimasuHI) April 4, 2020

Sky Dreams (Pay shipping only)

Founder and Designer Angie Higa began the “Giving Back Project.” Masks are free and the only thing you pay for is shipping.

Island Slipper

Masks are currently sold out. But the company says to check back on April 8 for more.

Jams World ($15.99)

Masks from Jams World come with a disposable filter insert. Next orders will be shipped the week of April 15.

Kini Zamora ($13)

The designer announced that for every mask sold, two will be donated. The brand has selling double-lined masks in two sizes for $13. Though they are currently sold out, the designer released a Youtube video showing people how to make it.

Ari South ($40)

This design features 100% Kona Cotton lining and a pocket for your carbon filter (not included). The company says that for every mask sold, they will donate an additional mask or PPE garment to a local health center.

Lavahut ($15-20)

Designed and made in Honolulu, the face masks come in different Hawaiian print designs and in different shapes with adjustable ties for a more customized fit. They are available in children and adult sizes.

Tori Richard ($1 for postage)

The order comes in a set of four. While the masks are currently out of stock, you can sign up for an email notification for when they restock. The brand says that it is working on more and will be able to accept orders again very soon.

Lexbreezy Hawaii ($15)

The brand is currently sold out of masks but is working to put up the next pre-order on April 10.

T&L Muumuu Factory ($5)

At T&L Muumuu Factory, employees are working overtime to fill all of the orders for face masks. Workers are sewing more than 2,000 masks every three to four days.

The manager said, “We want to have priority to the healthcare to those in the front lines first and whatever we have remaining will be going to the public whether it be online or emailing us or reserving the amount you need and as soon as we get them.” Every mask T&L Muumuu Factory sells they will donate a mask to a healthcare worker on the frontlines.

The website says that orders will be taken, but they do not have an actual time frame on when the order can be delivered. Each order will be a random print.

Ilikoi Goods ($15-20)

Known for their hats, the brand said that it will be donating to hospitals, healthcare and medical facilities on the island as well as shipping to the mainland for the healthcare staff in need.

Kaikini Bikinis ($8.99)

This Kauai-based store usually sells bikinis, but now to help out the community, they’re selling masks as well. The brand says that for every 10 masks purchased, two are donated to healthcare workers in need.

Ivy & Co. ($10)

The Kauai-based brand is selling pleated fabric masks in child and adult sizes. The brand says that the fabric “will be chosen at random appropriate to the variant size & gender you select.” Production time is currently at one to two weeks.

Akira Collection ($15)

The brand has made and delivered over 1,000 masks for our healthcare professionals. The pleated face mask comes in a ‘one size fits most’ in blue or in pink.

DIY Time

If you want to make your own mask or join the cause to provide more supply, the CDC released a guideline on creating your own. It includes how to sew a mask and even how to make one if your sewing skills aren’t up to par. To get those details, here’s the link.

If you’re a brand that’s creating and selling masks, email news@khon2.com to let us know.