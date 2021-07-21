Where Oahu residents can get tested for COVID-19 for free

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents who want to get tested for COVID-19 may soon get their results for free at the City’s Mobile Lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community and the recent rise in cases is alarming,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Identifying where this virus is spreading is incredibly important in the effort to stop its spread. We would like to thank the Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i Consortium for its continued work at protecting the City and County of Honolulu.”

The tests are being offered seven days a week from Friday, July 23, through Saturday, July 31. The mobile lab, located in the Diamond Head tour group area (past baggage claim 31), will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to pre-register under the City pre-paid section.

Test results will be available within six hours. Those who registered online must bring a valid state ID that shows their Oahu address and zip code.

For more information, call (833) 560-0997 or email covidresponse@kidneyhi.org.