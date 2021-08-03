Where Hawaii residents can get tested for COVID-19 for free

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 testing is being offered for Hawaii residents across the state through federal, state and county partnerships, as cases continue to remain high.

“Testing is a key mitigation measure, especially as we continue to see widespread community transmission,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We encourage individuals exhibiting COVID symptoms and individuals who have been exposed to an infected person—regardless of vaccination status—to get tested.”

Required documentation and appointments vary by site. Paid testing or testing with a doctor’s order are also available across the state. Click here for more information.

FEDERAL PARTNERSHIP

CVS/Longs Drugs – Locations on Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu. Click here for more information.

– Locations on Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu. for more information. Walgreens – Locations on Oahu and Maui. Click here for more information.

– Locations on Oahu and Maui. for more information. Health Mart – Available at Pahoa Pharmacy on Hawaii Island. Click here for more information.

– Available at Pahoa Pharmacy on Hawaii Island. for more information. Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) – Free testing may be available at federally qualified health centers. Click here for a list of FQHCs to contact for more information.

CITY & COUNTY OF HONOLULU

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport – Free COVID-19 testing is offered to all Oahu residents through Saturday, August 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Click here for more information.

Kapolei High School – DOH is holding a free pop-up testing event at Kapolei High School (91-5007 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei) on August 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Request an appointment by email to hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Results are available within 15 minutes

– DOH is holding a free pop-up testing event at Kapolei High School (91-5007 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei) on August 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kamalani Academy – DOH is holding a free pop-up testing event at Kamalani Academy (1403 California Ave, Wahiawa) on August 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Request an appointment by email to hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Results are available within 15 minutes.

– DOH is holding a free pop-up testing event at Kamalani Academy (1403 California Ave, Wahiawa) on August 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ilima Intermediate School – DOH is holding free pop-up testing events at Ilima Intermediate School (91-884 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach) on August 14 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Request an appointment by email to hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Bring a government photo ID and wear a mask. Results are available within 15 minutes.

– DOH is holding free pop-up testing events at Ilima Intermediate School (91-884 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach) on August 14 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HAWAII COUNTY

Kona Aquatic Center – Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

– Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for more information. Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium – Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

– Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for more information. Waikoloa Stables – Wednesday, August 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Waikoloa Stables is located at 68-1936 Waikoloa Rd, Waikoloa Village.

– Wednesday, August 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Waikoloa Stables is located at 68-1936 Waikoloa Rd, Waikoloa Village. Keauhou Shopping Center – Friday, August 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Keahou Shopping Center is located at 78-6831 Ali‘i Dr #232, Kailua-Kona.

KAUAI COUNTY

Kauai War Memorial – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free Mobile Testing Van – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every: Wednesday at the Kekaha Neighborhood Center parking lot; Thursday at the Kīlauea Neighborhood Center parking lot; Friday at the Kalāheo Neighborhood Center parking lot; Saturday at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center parking lot; Sunday at the Kapa‘a Neighborhood Center parking lot.

– 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every:

Results are available within four hours. An appointment, insurance, or doctor’s note are not required for the above sites. Click here for more information.

MAUI COUNTY