Where can residents get tested to avoid inter-island travel quarantine?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The governor extended the 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island.

But for Kauai and Maui, there’s a way to bypass the mandate with a negative test result.

First and foremost before departure, passengers on all flights, including inter-island, are required to create a profile and fill out the state’s mandatory Safe Travels form.

Then, it’s time to take a COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours before your flight. Usually, scheduling an appointment is necessary.

“We’ve heard loud and clear that, you know, the various rules in different counties has created mass confusion,” said Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami.

To streamline the process, Mayor Kawakami said that they’ve adopted the state’s pre-travel testing program for inter-island travel.

“And so to make things very simple, we have just agreed that for inter-Island travel, travelers should be treated the same as mainland travelers coming in,” he said.

The state only accepts test results from a list of trusted partners, one of them being CVS Health. There are a total of eight testing locations–one in each county except for Oahu, which has five. Pre-registration is required and tests will cost $139 each.

Here’s a full list:

CVS Pharmacy, 1748 Liliha Street, Honolulu, HI 96817

CVS Pharmacy, 1030 King Street, Honolulu, HI 96817

CVS Pharmacy, 645 Aleka Loop, Kapaa, HI 96746

CVS Pharmacy, 89-102 Farrington Highway, Waianae, HI 96792

CVS Pharmacy, 95-1077 Ainamakua Drive, Mililani, HI 96789

CVS Pharmacy, 15-1454 Kahakai Boulevard, Pahoa, HI 96778

CVS Pharmacy, 1130 Kuala Street, Pearl City, HI 96782

CVS Pharmacy, 135 Kehalani Village Drive, Wailuku, HI 96793

If you’re a Kaiser Permanente member, you shouldn’t have to worry about paying out of pocket.

Kaiser members can get tested before traveling to the neighbor islands but you must call ahead first for instructions. On Oahu, residents will need to go to the testing site near the Mapunapuna clinic.

Hawaiian Airlines is also offering $150 mail-in tests to customers through Vault Health, another approved partner. A company spokesman told KHON2 that they will research options locally.

Mayor Kawakami says that he wants to see the state increase the number of testing partners to provide residents with more options.

“If we really want to spur innovation, and drive the cost of these tests down, and also increase the quality, they should allow more people to compete,” said the mayor.

Maui announced that it will be moving forward with the pre-travel testing program for trans-Pacific and inter-island travelers starting Thursday, Oct. 15.

