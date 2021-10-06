When’s the last time you dropped your dog off at doggy daycare?

HONOLULU (KHON) — Before the coronavirus pandemic, animal boarding facilities would see a lot of customers coming in to drop off their four-legged friends.

Now, doggy daycares across the nation are seeing a drop in customers as more people stay home with their pets instead of working at the office or going on long vacations.

Furever Friends Play and Stay is a doggy daycare and boarding facility located in Honolulu that says it’s among those being impacted.

Owner Wendy Trinh says they are usually busy around this time, but with the pandemic still lingering and people staying at home, her business was hit.

“It’s been a little slow lately. I guess because September all the kids go back to school,” said Trinh. “But starting October, November, December, it starts to get a little bit crazy.”

Trinh is thankful for her regulars who come for boarding throughout the week, and she is hoping with the holidays right around the corner, more people will opt to drop off their furry friends.

“We offer boarding and daycare for cats and dogs and small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs,” said Trinh.

If you choose to board your animal, make sure to check out the different packages being offered. You can add on extra play with a ball pit or water time in a small children’s swimming pool.

Trinh says these add-ons are to ensure that your four-legged friends have the best time while they’re in her care for the day or week!