When will golfing be allowed on Oahu?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One activity not mentioned by the mayor on Tuesday was golf.

But we learned players should be able to start teeing it up in about three weeks or possibly less.

City and county courses were first to shut down more than a month ago, followed by every other course on Oahu.

But plans to return to the links is in the works.

A spokesman for the mayor told us along with city parks, “Golf courses are being considered as part of the phased opening plans”.

“We’re optimistic hopefully in the near future that’ll be considered because I think golf has a lot of the similar activities that could be done on the golf course,” said Wes Wailehua, PGA of America, Aloha Section.

Wes Wailehua is the executive director of the Aloha Section of the PGA of America which is the game’s governing body in the U.S.

He says directives and protocols for reopening have been a work in in the works ever since courses first shut down.

“On a national level we’re hoping to continue to be the first as far as sports is concerned to return to activity to provide that release from social self isolation,” said Wailehua. “And that anxiety the people are experiencing to get back to the course.”

He says PGA committees have worked to develop guidelines and protocols for courses across the country to assist them in their return to golf.

Among the initial changes players should expect. Only one rider per cart, no drinking water on the course, no scorecards, tees or towels being offered, and no touching the flagpin.

“We’re optimistic that we could use the same guidelines here in the islands,” said Wailehua. “I believe all the operators and owners are ready for that and the real responsibility of those guidelines comes back to the responsibility of the golfing community and the public.”

Wailehua says the biggest push moving forward will be educating players.

“I feel very strongly that golf can be on the forefront of activity and a revitalization here,” Wailehua noted. “In the meantime we are respectful of the mayor and the governor and their guidelines. We are in alignment to ensure the health and safety of Hawaii.”