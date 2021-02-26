When adults 70 to 74 will be able to get vaccinated, what’s causing the delay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state has been in phase 1B of its vaccination plan for more than two months. Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) director Dr. Libby Char said, they are hoping to open vaccinations up to a small portion of group 1C by mid-March.

A few details have to be taken care of first, however.

“We have eyes on offering the vaccine to 70 and up,” Char said. “That’s probably going to be within a couple few weeks. I can’t give you an exact date right now because it depends on getting the vaccine from the weather delays, rescheduling all those appointments.”

Char said, they are dipping into phase 1C slowly because it includes such a large portion of the population.

“Phase 1C it is a gigantic category,” Char explained. “There are about half a million people in 1C, and we thought that if we made that move now it would just be utter chaos with people trying to compete with each other to get vaccinated. “

She said, they are also still inoculating essential workers and kupuna in 1B.

The state started giving shots to group 1A, which includes health care personnel and residents in long-term health care facilities, in early December, 2020. Phase 1B kicked-off Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 with frontline essential workers and adults 75 years and older.

The DOH has faced a number of challenges along the way.

“Federal supply shortages, that was just a nation-wide issue with the amount of vaccine that was being produced that could be shared amongst all the state, territories and tribal nations,” Char explained.

She added that weather delays, problems with electronic reporting and decentralized registration systems also slowed things down.

Phase 1C includes adults age 65 to 74, people 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers not included in Phase 1B.

According to the DOH, 336,901 doses have been administered in Hawaii but travel requirements within the state have not changed.

“The biggest problem travel program is looking at right now is how do they validate whether somebody’s been vaccinated,” Char said. “Yes, we are looking at it. No, we’re not ready to make any exemptions for travel just yet.”

Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said, people should not forget to get their flu shot just because there is a big push to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“The current recommendation is not to get both within the 14 days one the other,” Kemble explained. “But the current recommendation is to get one and then the other, that way you’re protected from both.”

For a look at the state’s vaccination plan click here.