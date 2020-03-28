1  of  2
What’s still open at Pearlridge?

Coronavirus
Savvy Shopper - Pearlridge Center Downtown food court

Pictured: Prior to the changes and the emergency orders created in light of COVID-19, shoppers were able to sit down and enjoy a meal. Now, customers are no longer able to dine-in.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In light of the COVID-19 situation in the state, multiple establishments have temporarily closed. So what’s still open at Pearlridge Center?

The following tenants are still open as of March 26: 

HEALTHCARE

  1. Dental Care of Pearlridge
  2. Hawaii Pacific Health Cancer Center
  3. Oral Surgery Hawaii
  4. Pali Momi Outpatient Center
  5. Rehab at Aiea
  6. Straub Clinic
  7. US Renal Care Dialysis
  8. USRC Pearlridge Home Therapy 

HOUSEHOLD/SUPPLIES

  1. Sears
  2. CVS Long’s Drugs

TAKE-OUT/GROCERIES

For list of restaurant hours/contact information, please click here

  1. Farmer’s Market (Sat 8 a.m.-Noon)
  2. Down To Earth
  3. Aloha Salads
  4. Anna Millers
  5. Bravo Restaurant
  6. California Pizza Kitchen
  7. Chili’s Grill
  8. Five Guys
  9. Gen Korean BBQ
  10. Goma Tei
  11. Pieology
  12. Tamura’s Poke, Fine Wine & Liquor

FINANCIAL SERVICES/REAL ESTATE

  1. American Savings Bank
  2. Bank of Hawaii
  3. Territorial Savings Bank
  4. Title Guaranty

Please call each tenant directly for the most up-to-date operating hours and information. 

