HONOLULU (KHON2) — In light of the COVID-19 situation in the state, multiple establishments have temporarily closed. So what’s still open at Pearlridge Center?
The following tenants are still open as of March 26:
HEALTHCARE
- Dental Care of Pearlridge
- Hawaii Pacific Health Cancer Center
- Oral Surgery Hawaii
- Pali Momi Outpatient Center
- Rehab at Aiea
- Straub Clinic
- US Renal Care Dialysis
- USRC Pearlridge Home Therapy
HOUSEHOLD/SUPPLIES
- Sears
- CVS Long’s Drugs
TAKE-OUT/GROCERIES
For list of restaurant hours/contact information, please click here.
- Farmer’s Market (Sat 8 a.m.-Noon)
- Down To Earth
- Aloha Salads
- Anna Millers
- Bravo Restaurant
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Chili’s Grill
- Five Guys
- Gen Korean BBQ
- Goma Tei
- Pieology
- Tamura’s Poke, Fine Wine & Liquor
FINANCIAL SERVICES/REAL ESTATE
- American Savings Bank
- Bank of Hawaii
- Territorial Savings Bank
- Title Guaranty
Please call each tenant directly for the most up-to-date operating hours and information.
