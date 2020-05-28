What’s reopening, what’s still closed in Maui County

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced that the state governor approved the county’s request to allow the reopening of more businesses and services starting Monday, June 1.
“We are reopening Maui County cautiously and safely,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “While new COVID-19 cases continue to remain low, everyone needs to do their part to follow social distancing and sanitization practices, so we can maintain the good position we’re in today.”
In-person religious services will be allowed to resume on Friday, May 29, with health and safety modifications.
Most businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday, June 1, under the County’s health and safety guidelines. Businesses would also need to follow modifications in State law and the Governor’s rules.
This includes:
- Restaurants and other food establishments, including in-service dining (*originally reopening June 5)
- Fitness and recreational facilities
- Tattoo parlors
- Aestheticians
- Massage therapists
- Other personal services
What will remain closed:
- Bars
- Nightclubs
- Theaters
- Public Gathering Venues
- Banquet Halls
- County Community Centers
- County Gymnasiums
All County parks and beach parks plan to reopen starting June 1. However, individual park reopening dates are subject to change. Waiale Park will remain closed to accommodate the temporary emergency shelters.
The following public gathering areas will reopen:
- Clubhouses
- Dog parks
- Playgrounds
- Skate parks
The following county pools will reopen with modifications:
- Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool
- Kihei Aquatic Center
- Lahaina Aquatic Center
- Upcountry Pool
- Cooke Memorial Pool
The following county pools will remain closed:
- Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool
- Wailuku Pool at Wells Park
- Kokua Pool (closed for renovation)
Activities that are still not allowed:
- No gatherings of more than 10 people
- No community events or large gatherings
- No organized or contact sports on County parks and beach parks
- No commercial activities on County parks and beach parks
- No camping or use of any grills on County parks and beach parks
