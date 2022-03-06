HONOLULU (KHON2) — The low trend in the number of COVID cases has added momentum to visitor projections for the summer.

On March 5, the city’s COVID-19 2022 emergency order and Safe Access Oahu came to an end. Restaurants then no longer required proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative coronavirus test which has made some employee’s jobs easier.

“We don’t have to wait for the customers when they kind of fumble through their bags, for the vaccine cards or going through their phones more of a humbug to do so now we could get them seated really quick,” said Herringbone Waikiki Manager Miguel Navarro.

Even a host at a nearby restaurant said that they have been busier than usual.

“A lot of people have just been really frustrated and walked away because we’ve had to check vaccines or negative covid test and like they are not willing to do that so I think that has a big part in why we’re so busy today,” said restaurant host Marissa Pimentel.

The Executive Director of the University of Hawaii Research Organization Carl Bonham said experts are predicting a growth in tourism from international travelers, which Hawaii has not seen in large numbers since before the pandemic.

“I would say this summer is likely to be the busiest summer we’ve seen since 2019,” said Bonham.

He also added that Hawaii can expect to see more visitors from Japan soon now that Japan has reduced its quarantine for incoming travelers from seven to three days.

“That opens the door for a really robust return of Japanese visitors. We think that’ll probably happen around Golden Week, well, we’re expecting that’ll be strong and into the summer,” said Bonham.

As for domestic travels, Bonham doesn’t expect to see as many Americans traveling compared to last summer due to inflation. Rising costs on travel and goods also play a role in people’s willingness to spend money on non-essentials.

Nebraska visitor Von Garrison said she noticed prices are going up and that her visit to Hawaii will be her last for a while.

“If the average person that travels a lot knows that prices are way too high for what it would normally be, and it has something to do with the economy and the war that’s going on and all that, then — someone like myself — I would wait,” said Garrison.