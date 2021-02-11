What’s ahead for screening as coronavirus prevalence wanes with 1M tests in?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Hawaii among a population of just 1.4 million. Just above 1% of tests have been recently coming back positive. Always Investigating looks at the role of testing as vaccinations rise and the spread of COVID-19 slows.

KHON2 wanted to know how the State will continue to cast a wide enough testing net to catch any resurgence of COVID-19 as fewer people will be seeking tests once vaccinated or being required to test if travel rules loosen up.

Hawaii passed the million-test milestone over the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 6.

“The fact that we’ve crossed 1 million with the fact our percent positivity is just declining so well, it’s a tribute to our state that we are the best state in the United States when it comes to controlling COVID, and that is attributed to the testing that we’re doing,” said Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawaii, which has been conducting a high-volume of COVID-19 tests statewide. “But we can’t let our guard up right now.”

What does the role of testing become and how will the state keep vigilant to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 as vaccines stave off more cases and spread?

“Any lapse in in our guard can really see a flare up, especially with these new variants coming on board,” said Thomas Lee, from the University of Hawaii Office of Public Health Studies. “I would say that while it is a pain, if we want to continue to open up our lifestyle, our economy, we’re still going to need to keep these mitigation measures in place.”

Thousands of people are still testing daily — 4,400 on Wednesday, Feb. 10, alone. Testing volume is on a steady decline since January, 2021, and positive cases are decreasing. Who is still testing and why with ever-smaller disease prevalence?

“I think that probably out of those 3,000, I know, our group is probably doing close to 1,000 or more, so i have a pretty good reason to understand,” Miscovich said, “and I think it’s a mixed bag right now. “

It is a mix, Miscocvich says, of some diagnostic tests (outbreak contact-trace testing or people getting tested due to illness or having symptoms) but mostly preventive tests (travel-related testing and precautionary workplace or community screening initiatives).

“I think we should probably start having some designation on our tests that are happening,” Miscovich added.

How will the state get people to take the tests, which right now are costly and invasive, if more individuals feel they have little to no risk of exposure or illness and as more people get vaccinated?

“It’s a team effort from our policymakers all the way down to the individual person,” Lee said. “As scientists and developers have more time they’ll develop just as accurate tests, but maybe in a less invasive manner and in a much cheaper manner.”

How long will this all go on for — especially if vaccines hit the target of eradicating COVID-19 at best or even just minimizing it to a much less lethal disease?

“Oh, let’s clear this up right away: Testing is going to be required for through 2021,” Miscovich said. “I have no idea nor does anyone in the country know what six months from now that Pfizer vaccine is going to do for me? Is my immunity going to be waning? Is it going to be getting better?”

Miscovich and other advocates say the only way to know for sure is to keep the testing emphasis and the apparatus going well past the dip in cases and positivity rates. Get the vaccine and keep doing all the other things Hawaii has gotten very good at in the pandemic.

“People of Hawaii, wear your mask social distance just get used to it for 2021,” Miscovich said, “because those variants are lurking out there.”