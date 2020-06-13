What to expect when theaters, museums and bowling alleys reopen next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s only one week left until movie theaters, arcades, museums and bowling alleys reopen.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a different experience. For one thing, many of the businesses reopening next week are recommending calling and reserving in advance.

At Leeward Bowl, when people walk in, they will have their temperature checked. Bowling shoes will also be checked out with a bowling ball.

“You no longer can go into the lanes and grab your own balls, you’ll have to come to the ball station,” said Kimo Regohos, Leeward Bowl events coordinator.

There will be a maximum of five people per lane, and every other pair of lanes will be open for bowling. Another big change is that spectating is no longer allowed. If a person isn’t bowling, they can’t hang around inside.

Once a group is done bowling, Regohos said it will be 15 to 30 minutes before the next group can come in so staff can clean the chairs, counters and consoles.

Concession stands will be open and masks won’t be mandatory passed the check-in.

“Because there’s bowling and eating and drinking it’s strongly suggested that you do but it won’t be mandatory once you’re in,” said Regohos.

For more information, you can visit Leeward Bowl’s website.

At Kailua Cinemas, which is aiming to reopen next Friday, plexiglass will be going up at registers. Usually people would be able to pour their own drinks and add condiments, but there will no longer be self-serve concession stands.

“I would have another employee there that would put the butter on for them (and) get their drinks together and cheese,” said Aaron Kunioka, Kailua Cinemas general manager.

Ticketing will be a whole new deal. People might not be able to choose their own seats.

“Everything’s going to be just general tickets. So you just buy your tickets and we’re going to have one of our employees usher you into the theater, and basically choose your seat for you,” said Kunioka.

He said this would ensure that there is proper social distancing in the theater. However, they are still in the process of seeing how many people they can fit in a theater with social distancing.

Kunioka is considering leaving two chairs empty between each set of households. Every other row will also be empty.

However, he said don’t expect the big movies yet. Since there aren’t many new movies out, they will plan to show a couple of old movies like Jurassic Park, Star Wars and whatever residents in the area would like to see.

More information can be found on Kailua Cinemas’ Facebook Page.

For people looking to go outside, Bishop Museum, which is reopening to the public on June 26th has a new option. It’s launching a new outdoor museum experience, including a keiki area.

“What we wanted to do was give people the choice of being either indoors or outdoors,” said Melanie Ide, Bishop Museum president and CEO. “So, having shade, having a place to sit being able to eat and drink, and have your kids run around.”

People will still be required to wear a mask, and staff will be limiting the number of people in a certain space to ensure social distancing is being kept. Handwashing stations have also been added.

“What we would like is people feeling comfortable to come to the museum and using it in a way thinking about it as your own back yard a place you can come and gather have a picnic find some shade,” said Ide.

With members allowed to check out the museum starting on June 19th, she said they will be looking to see what they can improve on.

“We’re using this as a soft launch, and we can sort of see how everything’s working,” said Ide. “And we’ll be making some adjustments along the way, you know, adding things, changing things…”

To find out more on the Bishop Museum’s reopening, you can visit their website here.