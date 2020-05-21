What to expect when restaurants reopen June 5th

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are about 2 weeks left until restaurants on Oahu can reopen again. The Hawaii Restaurant Association (HRA) said restaurants are still finalizing plans for reopening.

With gathering in areas not allowed, the Hawaii Restaurant Association has come up with a few ideas of how people will wait for their dine-in reservations.

“One of the things we talked about is, you make reservations ahead of time, you know, so that you wait until maybe 5 minutes before your reservation time before you show up,” said Victor Lim, former Hawaii Restaurant Association chair and current member.

Another question many people have, is what the maximum amount of people you can dine with is. Lim said it is based on the Department of Health recommendations.

“Our recommendation that makes sense is that you can go up to 10 or less, provided it’s related members under the same roof,” said Lim.

However, he said this also depends on how big a restaurant is. Smaller restaurants may opt for smaller numbers to ensure social distancing is being followed.

Lim said social distancing won’t just be in the dining rooms, but is also being considered in restaurant bathrooms as well.

“Some places might turn the restroom, depending on how big the restrooms are, into a single use at a time,” said Lim.

Along with tables and chairs, which will be cleaned after every use in the dining room, the HRA said staff will also be required to frequently clean the restaurant bathroom.

Many restaurants have made changes to their dining room, moving tables and adding plexiglass. The HRA said they expect to see cost increases for restaurants.

“Our cost has definitely gone up you know because, you know, now you’re going to have a lot of sanitizers, gloves masks things like that,” said Lim.

KHON asked if this cost could possibly be passed on to customers, and the HRA said that is up to each restaurant. However, they also say, they don’t believe many will raise prices because of the current economy.

Lim said there are still a number of decisions that restaurants have to make in the next few weeks, so nothing is set in stone. He recommends calling restaurants for reopening details.