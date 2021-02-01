What side effects to watch out for after second shot of COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re getting ready to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you should know of potential side effects that don’t happen with the first dose.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

One health official we spoke to says the clinical trials showed that it was common for people to have more side effects after the second dose and they can start as early as eight to 12 hours.

Some of the side effects include:

fever

chills

body aches

and in some cases diarrhea or stomach ache

“If you need to take Tylenol or ibuprofen, go ahead and do that. And importantly is that the great majority of side effects are gone within 24 hours and pretty much by 36 hours,” said Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, UH JABSOM Associate Dean for Academic Affairs.

Dr. Buenconsejo-Lum tells us after her second shot, she had a fever that hit 102.4.

“I had some stomach issues, which were unexpected. And within 12 hours, like clockwork just like the clinical trials, I started getting some fever and chills and body aches throughout the night,” she said.

The severity varies for some but what if you don’t have any side effects? Are you still getting protected?

“And the answer is, yeah, because we know that the vaccine is really quite effective. But there’s no specific test at this time to test whether or not the vaccine worked,” said. Dr. Buenconsejo-Lum.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green adds adults over 70 tend to have less of a biologic response.

“A lot of our elderly don’t mount fevers, for instance, when they’re very sick,” said the Lt. Gov. “So in many cases, they have less response. But if they’re feeling shaky or anyone’s ever having trouble breathing, you immediately call your doctor or call 911. It’s very rare.”

Green says the second shot takes you from about 52% immunity up to about 95%. Then it takes about two weeks for the immune system to build up enough antibodies.

“But there’s still 5% chance, you know, 95% of people are immune. 5% not immune,” said Green. “So it can happen. It’s going to happen if people don’t wear masks and aren’t careful. Until we get herd immunity for society, you will see some cases after vaccination.”

If your symptoms do not go away or get worse, you should call your physician.