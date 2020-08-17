What parents need to know as distance learning begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new school year starts Monday, Aug. 17 and many parents are getting ready for distance learning, which will cover at least the first four weeks of school.

The first few days of school will be focused on getting students ready for online learning. Drive-through systems to pick up loaner devices will also be available at schools.

“[My kids] attend Kapolei High School and Hookele Elementary School. They do have Chrome Books for all the kids, so we were able to get Chrome Books from the school,” said parent Lettie Dilillo.

Lettie Delillo has three kids–one in high school and two in elementary school. She said she and her husband bought the items in advance and already have a plan worked out for distanced learning.

“Fortunately for my husband and I, we can both telework. So in the mornings, we can both be there to make sure at least they sign up. [My daughter] can kind of do it herself but, we have to monitor the little one, we basically have to sit with him, to do the class with him,” said Dilillo.

However, this won’t work for all parents, like Charlotte David, who is a handi-van driver and has to be out on the road at 4 a.m. Her son will be starting the 7th grade on Monday.

“I just have to trust my son to make sure he does it and depend on my older girls to help out with that part,” said David.

For parents like David that can’t stay home, the Hawaii Children’s Action Network said there are some alternatives, like using the Families First Coronavirus Response act.

“Now, you can use it to stay home with your child on their distance learning days, whether the school is doing partial distance learning or full distance learning,” said Hawaii Children’s Action Network Public Policy and Research Director Kathleen Algire.

Under the act, an employee can get two weeks of paid leave at two-thirds of the employee’s regular rate of pay. But this only applies to certain public employers or to private employers with fewer than 500 employees.

She said schools may have other options available, like an option for kids to do an on-campus study hall, but parents will have to check if their child’s school provides this option.

For those that can’t afford a tutor or day care, Algire said a low-cost alternative is on its way.

“We are working with YMCA Honolulu and Kamaaina kids to try and put together enrichment hubs for children on their distance learning days where they can go and be supervised, be supported,” said Algire.

However, she said they’re still waiting to see if they’ll receive funding. They are hoping to set it up by end of this month.

For parents and students that are having trouble connecting to teachers with distance learning, the Department of Education has also launched The Ohana Help Desk to help specifically with IT problems.

The Ohana Help Desk will be open Sunday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parents can also go to the online website ohanahelpdesk.org for self-service support.

