What is pooled testing and how can it be used in airport screenings?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 1,767 people flew into the state Thursday, June 19. While passenger numbers have seen an uptick, numbers are still low since Governor David Ige’s 14-day quarantine for travelers is still in place. However, some are already preparing new ideas for testing at airports for when that’s gone.

Dr. Darragh O’Carroll, an emergency doctor is asking Gov. Ige to consider pooled testing for people arriving into the state. He said it is an option for testing large groups of people without using up a lot of tests.

Under pooled testing, O’Carroll said 30 people can be swabbed and tested at once to see if someone has COVID-19.

“Even if there’s a minute or even just one little piece of that (COVID-19) RNA or a couple of pieces, after 30 to 40 chains of running the test, it’ll turn out positive,” said O’Carroll.

They can then figure out which person in the group has the virus.

“Each nasal swab would be split into two samples, and you keep one on reserve,” said O’Carroll. “If that patient ends up being in a pool that has tested positive, they will re-run their sample.”

Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, who is on the Special Senate Committee on COVID-19 said O’Carroll’s suggestion could help save resources, since only 3,000 tests in the state can be processed daily.

“So if we have a surge… if local residents would like to takes tests because maybe they have to pre-test before they go somewhere else, in addition to the fact that we’re going to have people arriving that need to be tested, 3,000 may not be enough,” said Dela Cruz.

But O’Carroll said how many people are tested at once depends on how widespread the virus is in the state or country where visitors are arriving from. If they are coming from a place with a major COVID-19 outbreak, the group that can be tested becomes smaller to accurately flag someone who could be carrying the virus.

O’Carroll said the main target for the are people who may not know they have COVID-19 yet.

“The people that we want to catch are those pre-symptomatic people, so people who have yet to develop symptoms, but they soon will,” said O’Carroll.

Sen. Dela Cruz said pooled testing alone won’t make a significant difference. The legislature is looking to approve funding for resources the Department of Transportation may need for airports, like thermal screeners.

“When you add in all these layers with the pre-testing, the screening, the thermal screening, the testing when you arrive, there’s still the chance that someone will get through who has the virus,” said Dela Cruz. “But hopefully adding all these things up we can reduce the risk.”

Another option the state is looking at is creating a travel bubble where certain countries can fly to Hawaii under certain agreements. The state has asked some countries in the Pacific, like Australia and New Zealand, but they’ve turned down the offer.