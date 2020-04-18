What can you do on the beach? Not much; New State rules expand on limitations for outdoor activities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor Ige issued a fifth Supplementary proclamation to his emergency rules on April 17.

This expands more on the limitations on the activities outside homes or places of residence. The new rules even clarify a frequent question asked by the public: What can you actually do on the beach?

Nothing but using it as a way to get into the water and out, according to the most recent supplemental proclamation.

The Governor’s Office says that it does not allow for anyone to be on the beach or a sandbar. This means that people cannot walk on the beach, stand on it, run along the shoreline (whether it’s above or below the high water mark), and it does not allow for sitting, sunbathing, loitering, and more.

State officials say that people can still cross the beach to get into the water and out for outdoor exercise like surfing, swimming and solo paddling is still allowed. This is as long as social distances are maintained.

“It became clear that many people are continuing to access beaches, waters, and trails for social and recreational activities without proper social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. Such activity contributes to the risk of spread of coronavirus across the state,” said the DLNR in a statement.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said, “We encouraged more severe restrictions after our law enforcement officers (DOCARE) and many people noted large groups of people continuing to congregate on beaches in close proximity to one another. Social distancing requirements are necessary for all of us to practice until COVID-19 is brought under control here in Hawaii. The Fifth Supplementary Proclamation does include exceptions which will allow people to still get outside and enjoy nature.”

The rules also expand on boating, fishing and hiking.

BOATING

No more than two people are allowed on any boat in Hawaii’s water for recreational purposes, unless they are part of a single residential or family unit sharing the same address. Both people on the boat are required to maintain physical distancing of six-feet from one another, as is reasonably possible. All boats are required to stay 20-feet from one another.

HIKING

Group hiking on State trails is not allowed, again unless all participants are part of a single residential or family unit sharing the same address. People who want to hike alone, but who want to have another person nearby for safety reasons, are required to maintain a distance of not less than 20-feet from each other.

If you feel the need to hike, it’s recommended that you first check the Na Ala Hele website for trail updates, and then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Hawaii Department of Health for the most up to date guidelines for personal safety and distancing requirements.

Certain DLNR-managed coastal and trail features are deemed unsuitable for visitation due the inability to achieve the desired social distancing recommendations, remoteness of location exacerbating public safety concerns, and known history of issues such as illegal camping and social gatherings.

The DLNR advises people to stay in or near your own ahupuaa of residence for your outdoor exercise.

For a complete list of closed state parks, click here.

FISHING

People can actively engage in fishing and gathering to get food. No groups of two or more people can engage in fishing and gathering in state waters or state lands, unless all in the group are part of a single residential or family unit sharing the same address.

Violations of the emergency rules are a petty misdemeanor and could result in fines of up to $5,000 and one year in jail, or both.



