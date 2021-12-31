Wet weather temporarily closes pop-up tent locations offering free COVID-19 testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet weather is impacting free COVID-19 testing sites being offered at pop-up tent locations across Oahu. Two sites remain closed but will resume when weather permits.

The Hawaii State Department of Health’s (DOH) bridge testing program can do 2,000 additional tests a day. The program runs through Jan. 15.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to Capture Diagnostics, the testing sites at the Waikiki Shell and the Blaisdell Arena remain closed due to the inclement weather expected over the next few days. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Blaisdell testing site will be moved to under the parking area.

Other AlohaClear free COVID-19 testing sites are available here.

While school testing programs are paused during winter break, the DOH is expanding access to free COVID-19 testing to give Oahu families options.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“School-aged children and their families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and test for COVID-19 before returning to school in January,” DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a statement.