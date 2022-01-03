Wet weather continues to close free COVID testing sites at pop-up tent locations across Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet weather continues to shut down free COVID-19 testing sites at pop-up tent locations across Oahu.

According to Capture Diagnostics, the testing sites at Waikiki Shell and Kaiaka Bay Beach Park were opened earlier on Monday, Jan. 3, but have closed for the remainder of the day due to weather conditions.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A spokesperson for Capture Diagnostics said the testing sites at Fort Ruger Park (Triangle Park) and Carpenters Training Center in Kapolei are also temporarily closed, and the site at the Blaisdell Arena moved to a more secure location in the covered garage area on Monday.

The Hawaii State Department of Health’s (DOH) bridge testing program, which has provided 2,000 additional tests a day, includes locations at the Waikiki Shell, Blaisdell, Carpenters Training Center, and effective Monday, Maui War Memorial. The program ends on Jan. 31.

According to Capture Diagnostics, community testing at the other sites end on March 31.

Pre-registration at AlohaClear.com is recommended. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Community testing at the other sites end on March 31. Other testing options are available here.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The DOH expanded access to free COVID-19 testing while school testing programs paused during winter break. Public school students are scheduled to return on Tuesday, Jan. 4.