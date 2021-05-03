Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii, Zippy’s offering hiring bonuses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Companies are still having a hard time finding workers so they’re adding an extra incentive. Cash.

The Wet ‘n Wild Water Park says new employees who work 35 hours a week from June 1 to Aug. 1 will make an extra $50 a week.

That’s a potential bonus of $450.

Zippy’s is also offering a hiring incentive.

New managers can earn up to $3,000 as a cash bonus or $500 for other positions. This offer is good until the end of June.

