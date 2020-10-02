West Oahu restaurant gives back to community by paying it forward with new program

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A west Oahu eatery is giving back to the community by paying it forward.

It’s simple, customers at 60Fore Bar and Grill can buy meals for themselves then pay for meals for a family in need. Then the restaurant covers the rest.

“We decided to come up with this program where we offer $12 meals,” said Devina Maples, Vice President of Marketing at Restaurant604. “We send it out to these families that are in need and we delivered to them as well.”

60Fore Bar and Grill says it’s evident that the need is present and the demand continues to grow.

“We keep seeing the orders coming through every day. So we’ve been working with a lot of military families, along with local families. They’ve just been providing us with names and families and we personally deliver them to your homes or to your businesses.”

The eatery has helped dozens of families get good on their tables, including families with the Armed Services YMCA.

“It’s a financial chip for all of our families,” said Laurie Moore with the Armed Services YMCA Hawaii. “I think we all need those happy moments through the course of a day, just something to keep us going. This was really a delight for all of them.”

60Fore Bar and Grill continues to cook up more ideas to help out the community.

