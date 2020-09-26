Weekly food distribution aims to help Kaua’i families

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Hawaii Foodbank Kauai has launched a series of pop-up food distributions across the island to help vulnerable households who have lost food access due to COVID-19.
The food bank launched Kokua No Ka Ohana, or Help for Families, on Sept. 24. The initiative plans to host a weekly food drive through Nov. 19 with the intent to provide food for 300-600 households with each distribution.
“We organized these food distributions in order to meet the growing need,” said Wes Perreira, Hawaii Foodbank Kauai Director. “Our Pop-up Food Distributions will provide emergency food, fresh produce and other items to vulnerable households who have lost access to food due to COVID-19.”
The Kokua No Ka Ohana food distribution schedule is as follows:
- Oct. 1 – Kilauea, Common Ground
- Oct. 8 – Hanapepe Stadium
- Oct. 17 – Kekaha HP Faye Park
- Oct. 22 – Kapaa Ball Park
- Oct. 29 – Koloa, St Raphael Church
- Nov. 5 – Anahola (Pending)
- Nov. 12 – Kapaa Ball Park
- Nov. 19 – Lihue Vidinha
Hawaii Foodbank Kauai says participants must remain in their vehicle and a two-family per vehicle limit will be set.
Pre-registration is required and can be done here.
The food bank also asks families to bring the following:
- Printed or electronic version of reservation confirmation ticket
- Valid government-issued ID for each household (an adult from each household must be present)
- Empty the back seat, trunk and tailgate of vehicle to allow space for food.
For more information, visit their website.
