Weekly food distribution aims to help Kaua’i families

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Hawaii Foodbank Kauai has launched a series of pop-up food distributions across the island to help vulnerable households who have lost food access due to COVID-19.

The food bank launched Kokua No Ka Ohana, or Help for Families, on Sept. 24. The initiative plans to host a weekly food drive through Nov. 19 with the intent to provide food for 300-600 households with each distribution.

“We organized these food distributions in order to meet the growing need,” said Wes Perreira, Hawaii Foodbank Kauai Director. “Our Pop-up Food Distributions will provide emergency food, fresh produce and other items to vulnerable households who have lost access to food due to COVID-19.”

The Kokua No Ka Ohana food distribution schedule is as follows:

Oct. 1 – Kilauea, Common Ground

Oct. 8 – Hanapepe Stadium

Oct. 17 – Kekaha HP Faye Park

Oct. 22 – Kapaa Ball Park

Oct. 29 – Koloa, St Raphael Church

Nov. 5 – Anahola (Pending)

Nov. 12 – Kapaa Ball Park

Nov. 19 – Lihue Vidinha

Hawaii Foodbank Kauai says participants must remain in their vehicle and a two-family per vehicle limit will be set.

Pre-registration is required and can be done here.

The food bank also asks families to bring the following:

Printed or electronic version of reservation confirmation ticket

Valid government-issued ID for each household (an adult from each household must be present)

Empty the back seat, trunk and tailgate of vehicle to allow space for food.

For more information, visit their website.

