Weekend vaccination numbers lower than past weeks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of new vaccinations over the weekend is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the past few weeks.

Governor David Ige is hopeful that we’ll have 60% of all Hawaii residents vaccinated before July 8 allowing for fewer travel and gathering restrictions.

Incentives and vaccination squads are two of the ways the state is trying to get more people vaccinated.

Over the weekend the vaccine was offered to people at the Honolulu Zoo and at Aloha Stadium.

We followed up with the state on June 28, 2021 to find out how many people actually went.

We’re told 56 people showed up on Saturday at the zoo.

There were 30 people that showed up at the Aloha Stadium clinic on Sunday.