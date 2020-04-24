Weekend drive-through testing to take place in Waimanalo, Kahuku and Ewa Beach

Nurse Carlos Davila takes a sample from a police officer at a Health Department drive-thru checkpoint where molecular tests that detect the new coronavirus are being processed, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced on Thursday the cancellation of all contracts awarded to people and companies whose names have been publicized as part of a local and federal investigation into the intended purchase of new coronavirus testing kits. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There will be drive-through COVID-19 testing on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26 says the City.

They say that testing will be made available to those without insurance.



Testing will be available in the rear parking lot of Kahuku Medical Center, at 56-117 Pualalea Street. Then on Sunday, April 26, testing will be conducted at Waimanalo District Park.

Access to the park will be from Hihimanu Street, turning right into the parking area.

Testing at both locations will be run by Premier Medical Group Hawaii from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on this testing, please call Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi at (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.

If you can’t make it this weekend, there will be testing on Friday, April 24, in the Ewa Mahiko District Park in Ewa Beach.

Testing will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those wishing to be tested are requested to begin queuing on Kapolei Parkway on the corner of Renton Road facing mauka where a screening station will be set up.

For additional information on this testing, contact Kalihi Kai Urgent Care at (808) 841-2273.

For each location, follow the posted signs to the test area.

All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. This is part of an effort to do focused testing in communities across Oahu. The results of the testing will be used to identify COVID-19 “Hot Spots” to help in their containment.