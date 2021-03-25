WCCC in Kailua announces 2 employees tested positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced on Thursday, March 25, that two employees at the Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) in Kailua reported positive COVID-19 tests to the facility.

According to DPS officials, the employees last worked on Tuesday, March 23.

The DPS said, no inmates at WCCC have reported symptoms. The facility has enacted its pandemic protocol as a precaution and all inmate movement has been suspended.

The Department of Health has begun contract tracing, according to DPS officials.

WCCC is also coordinating mass testing with help from the Hawaii National Guard.

Spaces where the employees worked have been sanitized by facility staff.