WATCH: U.S. Air Force and Hawaii Air National Guard perform flyovers at Oahu medical centers

Inspired by the Air Force’s Operation American Resolve Salutes campaign, the flyover was intended to provide a salute to all the healthcare professionals, frontline responders, and essential personnel working to keep everyone safe and healthy during these unique times.

“This event will recognize the hard work that everyone in Hawai‘i has already accomplished to keep Hawai‘i’s COVID cases among the lowest in the United States, while also acknowledging the need for continued vigilance, and our obligation to those in our community who will require continued assistance. These flyovers are meant to provide hope and reaffirm confidence in our state and nation while emphasizing the Air Force’s enduring commitment and support to the people of the State of Hawai’i.” Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson, 154th Wing Commander

The F-22s are operated by the Hawai‘i Air National Guard and Active Duty partners in the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons. The fifth-generation fighter incorporates stealth technology, radical maneuvering capabilities, the ability to fly at supersonic speed without afterburners and unprecedented pilot situational awareness, making it the most dominant and advanced air superiority fighter in the world.

The C-17 is known to be the Air Force’s most flexible cargo aircraft and is locally operated by a total-force team from the 535th and 204th Airlift Squadrons. It has the ability to perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions in support of global humanitarian/disaster relief, while delivering medical supplies and personnel, and can transport stretchers and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. Hickam’s C-17s have been utilized frequently over the past several weeks to deliver medical supplies to and from the continental U.S. and to transport Hawai‘i National Guard Joint Task Force personnel and equipment to our islands.

The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft, and is operated by the Hawai‘i Air National Guard’s 203rd Air Refueling Squadron.