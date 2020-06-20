WATCH: State health officials discuss the recent spike in COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park held a news conference to discuss contact tracing and other response measures.
