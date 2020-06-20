WATCH: State health officials discuss the recent spike in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park held a news conference to discuss contact tracing and other response measures.

Watch the news conference in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories