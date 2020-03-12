WATCH: State committee on COVID-19 economic preparedness holds first meeting

HONOLULU (KHON) — A state committee tasked with economic and financial preparedness amid the COVID-19 outbreak held its first meeting this morning. The committee discussed economic forecasts as well as how different industries could be impacted by the virus. The meeting can be seen in the video above.
- Heavy rain possible this weekend, especially Sunday and beyond
- Slight chance of thunderstorms of the islands starting Sunday
- Travelers without place to stay to be sent back, according to Gov. Ige
- Gov. Ige’s Chief of Staff grilled on letter to the President Trump
- Hawaii men’s basketball gains commitment from Jovon McClanahan