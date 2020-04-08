Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Special Senate Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Thursday. The special committee met with the following:

  • 11:00 a.m. — Scott Murakami, Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
  • 12:00 p.m. — Scott Morishige, Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness; Edward Mersereau, Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Services Administration; Laura E. Thielen, Executive Director of Partners in Care
  • 1:00 p.m. — Honorable Daniel Foley, retired judge to speak on the releasing of incarcerated persons
  • 2:00 p.m. — Nolan Espinda, Director of the Department of Public Safety

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

