WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Wednesday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Wednesday, April 22nd.
You can watch the briefing here.
The special committee will be meeting with the following:
11:30 a.m.
- Department of Taxation: Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director
12:15 p.m.
- Hawaii Agriculture Foundation: Ms. Denise Yamaguchi, Executive Director
1:00 p.m.
- Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director
- Hawaii Emergency Management Agency: Dr. Steven Hankins, Lead Coordinator
2:15 p.m.
- Department of Human Resources Development: Mr. Ryker Wada, Director
The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.
