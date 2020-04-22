WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Wednesday briefing

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

11:30 a.m.

  • Department of Taxation: Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director

12:15 p.m.

  • Hawaii Agriculture Foundation: Ms. Denise Yamaguchi, Executive Director

1:00 p.m.

  • Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director
  • Hawaii Emergency Management Agency: Dr. Steven Hankins, Lead Coordinator

2:15 p.m.

  • Department of Human Resources Development: Mr. Ryker Wada, Director

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

Trending Stories