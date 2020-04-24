WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Friday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Friday, April 24th at noon.
You can watch the briefing here.
The committee met with the following:
12:00 p.m.
- Department of the Attorney General: Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General
- Department of Transportation – Airports Division: Mr. Ross Higashi, Deputy Director
- Hawaii Tourism Authority: Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO
1:15 p.m.
- Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director; Dr. Sarah Park, State Epidemiologist
3:00 p.m.
- Hawaii Economic and Community Recovery & Resiliency Plan: Mr. Alan Oshima, Hawaii Economic and Community Recovery and Resiliency Navigator
The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.
- Two new deaths associated with COVID-19 bring Hawaii total to 14
- Congressman Ed Case discusses new COVID-19 relief package and education
- FDA chief lays out plan to increase COVID-19 testing during White House briefing
- Food2Go: M by Chef Mavro
- 5 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 601