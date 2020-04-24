WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Friday briefing

Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Friday briefing

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Friday, April 24th at noon.

The committee met with the following:

12:00 p.m.

  • Department of the Attorney General: Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General                       
  • Department of Transportation – Airports Division: Mr. Ross Higashi, Deputy Director
  • Hawaii Tourism Authority: Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO

1:15 p.m.               

  • Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director; Dr. Sarah Park, State Epidemiologist

3:00 p.m.               

  • Hawaii Economic and Community Recovery & Resiliency Plan: Mr. Alan Oshima, Hawaii Economic and Community Recovery and Resiliency Navigator

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

Trending Stories