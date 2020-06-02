WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday meeting

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Tuesday, June 2.

Watch the briefing here.

The following are scheduled to speak at the meeting:

12:45pm

Clare Connors, Attorney General

Alexandra Slous, State Disaster Recovery Coordinator

2:00pm

Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director at Department of Health

Dr. Mary G. Boland, Dean at University of Hawaii School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene

Dr. Lynn Babington, President of Chaminade University

John Y. Gotanda, President of Hawaii Pacific University

Brandon Kurisu, Co-founder of Every1ne Hawaii

Michael Kamida, Technical Lead and Liaison at SafePaths

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.