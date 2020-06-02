WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday meeting

Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday meeting.

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Tuesday, June 2.

The following are scheduled to speak at the meeting:

12:45pm

  • Clare Connors, Attorney General
  • Alexandra Slous, State Disaster Recovery Coordinator

2:00pm

  • Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director at Department of Health
  • Dr. Mary G. Boland, Dean at University of Hawaii School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene
  • Dr. Lynn Babington, President of Chaminade University
  • John Y. Gotanda, President of Hawaii Pacific University
  • Brandon Kurisu, Co-founder of Every1ne Hawaii
  • Michael Kamida, Technical Lead and Liaison at SafePaths

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

