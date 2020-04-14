WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Tuesday, April 14th.
The special committee will be meeting with the following:
- 11:00 a.m. — Office of the Attorney General: Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General
- 11:45 a.m. — Department of Labor and Industrial Relations: Mr. Scott Murakami, Director
- 12:30 p.m. — Department of Transportation – Airports Division: Mr. Ross Higashi, Deputy Director
- 1:15 p.m. — Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director
Watch the committee briefing here.
The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.
