WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Tuesday, April 14th.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

11:00 a.m. — Office of the Attorney General : Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General

: Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General 11:45 a.m. — Department of Labor and Industrial Relations : Mr. Scott Murakami, Director

: Mr. Scott Murakami, Director 12:30 p.m. — Department of Transportation – Airports Division : Mr. Ross Higashi, Deputy Director

: Mr. Ross Higashi, Deputy Director 1:15 p.m. — Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director

Watch the committee briefing here.

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.