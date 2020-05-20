HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Tuesday, May 19th.
The committee will be meeting with the following:
2:30 p.m.
- Department of the Attorney General, Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General
- Department of Transportation, Mr. Jade Butay, Director
- Hawaii Tourism Authority, Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO
- Honolulu Police Department, Ms. Susan Ballard, Chief of Police
- Department of Planning and Permitting, Ms. Kathy Sokugawa, Acting Director
- Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers, Ms. Angela Keen
The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.
- WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday briefing
