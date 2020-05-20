Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday briefing

WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday briefing

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Tuesday, May 19th.

Watch the briefing here.

The committee will be meeting with the following:

2:30 p.m.               

  • Department of the Attorney General, Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General
  • Department of Transportation, Mr. Jade Butay, Director
  • Hawaii Tourism Authority, Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO 
  • Honolulu Police Department, Ms. Susan Ballard, Chief of Police   
  • Department of Planning and Permitting, Ms. Kathy Sokugawa, Acting Director 
  • Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers, Ms. Angela Keen

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 80° 66°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Friday

80° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 80° 67°

Saturday

81° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 67°

Sunday

81° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 66°

Monday

82° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

68°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

6 AM
Showers
40%
68°

70°

7 AM
Showers
40%
70°

73°

8 AM
Showers
40%
73°

75°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

Trending Stories