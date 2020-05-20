WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Tuesday, May 19th.

Watch the briefing here.

The committee will be meeting with the following:

2:30 p.m.

Department of the Attorney General , Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General

, Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General Department of Transportation , Mr. Jade Butay, Director

, Mr. Jade Butay, Director Hawaii Tourism Authority, Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO

Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO Honolulu Police Department , Ms. Susan Ballard, Chief of Police

, Ms. Susan Ballard, Chief of Police Department of Planning and Permitting, Ms. Kathy Sokugawa, Acting Director

Ms. Kathy Sokugawa, Acting Director Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers, Ms. Angela Keen

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.