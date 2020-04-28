Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday briefing

WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday briefing

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Tuesday, April 28th.

You can watch the briefing here.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

  • 11:00 a.m. — Scott Murakami, Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
  • 12:00 p.m. — Dr. Edward Desmond, Administrator of the Department of Health, State Laboratories

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 79° 67°

Wednesday

77° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 78° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

Trending Stories