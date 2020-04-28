WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Tuesday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Tuesday, April 28th.

You can watch the briefing here.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

11:00 a.m. — Scott Murakami, Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

12:00 p.m. — Dr. Edward Desmond, Administrator of the Department of Health, State Laboratories

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.



