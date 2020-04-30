WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Thursday, April 30th.
You can watch the briefing here.
The committee will be meeting with the following:
11:30 a.m.
- Department of Education: Ms. Phyllis Unebasami, Deputy Superintendent
12:30 p.m.
- Department of Transportation: Mr. Jade Butay, Director
- Hawaiian Tourism Authority: Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO
- Airlines Committee of Hawaii
2:00 p.m.
- Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director; Dr. Sarah Park, State Epidemiologist
3:00 p.m.
- Hawaii COVID-19 Public Health Recovery Taskforce: Dr. Mark Mugiishi
The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.
