WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Thursday, April 30th.

You can watch the briefing here.

The committee will be meeting with the following:

11:30 a.m.             

  • Department of Education: Ms. Phyllis Unebasami, Deputy Superintendent

12:30 p.m.             

  • Department of Transportation: Mr. Jade Butay, Director
  • Hawaiian Tourism Authority: Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO
  • Airlines Committee of Hawaii

2:00 p.m.               

  • Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director; Dr. Sarah Park, State Epidemiologist

3:00 p.m.               

  • Hawaii COVID-19 Public Health Recovery Taskforce: Dr. Mark Mugiishi

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 79° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

2 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

Trending Stories