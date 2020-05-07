WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Thursday, May 7th.

The committee will be meeting with the following:

12:30 p.m.

  • Airlines for America Mr. Sean Williams, Vice President

1:30 p.m.

  • Department of the Attorney General, Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General
  • Department of Transportation Mr. Jade Butay, Director
  • Hawaii Tourism Authority, Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO

3:30 p.m.

  • Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Mr. Scott Murakami, Director

4:15 p.m.

  • Department of Taxation, Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

