WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Monday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Monday, April 13th.
The special committee will be meeting with the following:
- 11:30 a.m. — Office of the Governor: Ms. Linda Chu Takayama, Chief of Staff
- 12:00 p.m. — Office of Enterprise Technology: Mr. Douglas Murdock, Chief Information Officer
- 12:45 p.m. — Department of Taxation: Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director
- 1:30 p.m. — Department of Human Resources Development: Mr. Ryker Wada, Director
You can watch the committee hearing here.
The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.