WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Monday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Monday, April 13th.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

11:30 a.m. — Office of the Governor : Ms. Linda Chu Takayama, Chief of Staff

: Ms. Linda Chu Takayama, Chief of Staff 12:00 p.m. — Office of Enterprise Technology : Mr. Douglas Murdock, Chief Information Officer

: Mr. Douglas Murdock, Chief Information Officer 12:45 p.m. — Department of Taxation : Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director

: Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director 1:30 p.m. — Department of Human Resources Development: Mr. Ryker Wada, Director

You can watch the committee hearing here.

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.