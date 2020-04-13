WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Monday briefing

1  of  2
HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Monday, April 13th.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

  • 11:30 a.m. — Office of the Governor: Ms. Linda Chu Takayama, Chief of Staff
  • 12:00 p.m. — Office of Enterprise Technology: Mr. Douglas Murdock, Chief Information Officer
  • 12:45 p.m. — Department of Taxation: Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director
  • 1:30 p.m. — Department of Human Resources Development: Mr. Ryker Wada, Director

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

