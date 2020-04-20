WATCH: House Select Committee on COVID-19 holds Monday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — The House Select Committee on COVID-19 convened on Monday, April 20th.

You can watch the briefing here.

The committee will hear presentations by Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association President & CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi, and Alan Oshima who is heading Governor David Ige’s Hawaiʻi Economic and Community Recovery & Resiliency Plan. The presenters will discuss the prerequisites to incrementally reopen the economy before the development of a vaccine and having the infrastructure in place to test, screen, monitor and quarantine for the virus.

This week’s briefing will also include an update on the State’s receipt of federal CARES Act funds and its allocation and disbursement strategy with State Department of Taxation Director Rona Suzuki.