WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Friday meeting

HONOLULU (KHON) — A day after Hawaii reported its second COVID-19 death, the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 met on Friday, April 3rd.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

11:00 AM Office of the Governor: Ms. Linda Chu Takayama, Chief of Staff

11:30 AM Department of Human Resources and Development: Mr. Ryker Wada, Director

12:00 PM Department of Agriculture: Ms. Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, Chair

12:30 PM Department of Education: Dr. Christina Kishimoto, Superintendent

You can watch the committee hearing in the video below: