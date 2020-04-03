1  of  2
WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Friday meeting

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — A day after Hawaii reported its second COVID-19 death, the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 met on Friday, April 3rd.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

  • 11:00 AM Office of the Governor: Ms. Linda Chu Takayama, Chief of Staff
  • 11:30 AM Department of Human Resources and Development: Mr. Ryker Wada, Director
  • 12:00 PM Department of Agriculture: Ms. Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, Chair
  • 12:30 PM Department of Education: Dr. Christina Kishimoto, Superintendent

You can watch the committee hearing in the video below:

