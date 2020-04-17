Live Now
WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Friday briefing

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Friday, April 17th.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

11:00 a.m.

  • Office of the Governor: Ms. Linda Chu Takayama, Chief of Staff
  • Department of Human Resources Development: Mr. Ryker Wada, Director
  • Department of Labor and Industrial Relations: Mr. Scott Murakami, Director

1:15 p.m.

  • Department of the Attorney General: Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General
  • Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: Ms. Catherine Awakuni Colón, Director

2:00 p.m.               

  • Department of Transportation – Airports Division: Mr. Ross Higashi, Deputy Director
  • Hawaii Tourism Authority: Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

