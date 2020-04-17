WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Friday briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) -- The Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 today: 7 on Oahu, 3 on Hawaii Island, and 7 from Maui County. These numbers include 5 cases that were previously reported as "pending" but have since been allocated to the appropriate county.

The state total is now at 553. Of those 553 total positive tests, 154 are still active cases. The Department of Health reported over 20,000 tests have been administered.