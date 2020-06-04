WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 discusses plans for reopening the economy

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Thursday, June 4 to assess and advise the Senate regarding the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 plans and procedures for reopening the economy and the plans for economic recovery.

The following are scheduled to speak at the meeting:

1:00 p.m.

Dr. Eugene Tian, Chief State Economist

1:30 p.m.

Mr. Len Higashi, Acting Executive Director, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation

Mr. Scott Glenn, Chief Energy Officer, Hawaii State Energy Office

Mr. Dennis Ling, Administrator, Business Development & Support Division

Mr. Greg Barbour, Executive Director, Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority

Mr. Rodrigo Romo, Program Director, Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems

Mr. David Sikkink, Administrator, Foreign Trade Zone Division

Ms. Georja Skinner, Chief Officer, Creative Industries Division

Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO, Hawaii Tourism Authority

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.