WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 discusses plans for reopening the economy

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Thursday, June 4 to assess and advise the Senate regarding the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 plans and procedures for reopening the economy and the plans for economic recovery.

Watch the briefing here.

The following are scheduled to speak at the meeting:

1:00 p.m.

  • Dr. Eugene Tian, Chief State Economist

1:30 p.m.

  • Mr. Len Higashi, Acting Executive Director, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation
  • Mr. Scott Glenn, Chief Energy Officer, Hawaii State Energy Office
  • Mr. Dennis Ling, Administrator, Business Development & Support Division
  • Mr. Greg Barbour, Executive Director, Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority
  • Mr. Rodrigo Romo, Program Director, Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems
  • Mr. David Sikkink, Administrator, Foreign Trade Zone Division
  • Ms. Georja Skinner, Chief Officer, Creative Industries Division           
  • Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO, Hawaii Tourism Authority 

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories