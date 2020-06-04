HONOLULU (KHON) — The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Thursday, June 4 to assess and advise the Senate regarding the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 plans and procedures for reopening the economy and the plans for economic recovery.
The following are scheduled to speak at the meeting:
1:00 p.m.
- Dr. Eugene Tian, Chief State Economist
1:30 p.m.
- Mr. Len Higashi, Acting Executive Director, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation
- Mr. Scott Glenn, Chief Energy Officer, Hawaii State Energy Office
- Mr. Dennis Ling, Administrator, Business Development & Support Division
- Mr. Greg Barbour, Executive Director, Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority
- Mr. Rodrigo Romo, Program Director, Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems
- Mr. David Sikkink, Administrator, Foreign Trade Zone Division
- Ms. Georja Skinner, Chief Officer, Creative Industries Division
- Mr. Chris Tatum, CEO, Hawaii Tourism Authority
The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.
- WATCH: Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 discusses plans for reopening the economy
