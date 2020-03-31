WATCH: Senate Special Committee March 31 meeting

Live Now
Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — After Hawaii reported its first COVID-19 death was reported today, the Senate Special Committee held an afternoon meeting.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

  • 1:00 PM — Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, MG Kenneth Hara, Incident Commander
  • 1:30 PM — Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Administrator Dennis Ling, Business Development and Support Division
  • 2:00 PM — Small Business Administration, Ms. Jane A. Sawyer, District Director, US Small Business Administration Hawaii District Office
  • 2:30 PM — Department of Human Resources Development, Director Ryker Wada

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

