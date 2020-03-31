WATCH: Senate Special Committee March 31 meeting

HONOLULU (KHON) — After Hawaii reported its first COVID-19 death was reported today, the Senate Special Committee held an afternoon meeting.

The special committee will be meeting with the following:

1:00 PM — Hawaii Emergency Management Agency , MG Kenneth Hara, Incident Commander

, MG Kenneth Hara, Incident Commander 1:30 PM — Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism , Administrator Dennis Ling, Business Development and Support Division

, Administrator Dennis Ling, Business Development and Support Division 2:00 PM — Small Business Administration , Ms. Jane A. Sawyer, District Director, US Small Business Administration Hawaii District Office

, Ms. Jane A. Sawyer, District Director, US Small Business Administration Hawaii District Office 2:30 PM — Department of Human Resources Development, Director Ryker Wada

You can watch the meeting in the video below:

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.