HONOLULU (KHON) — Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and House Speaker Scott K. Saiki held a joint press conference on Thursday, May 7th to discuss when the State Legislature will reconvene.
The presser will begin at 11:00am in the video below:
- WATCH: Gov. Ige and Department of Labor Director Scott Murakami discuss unemployment assitance
- ‘We were left out’: Lawmaker urges Congress to provide COVID-19 relief for rural communities
- WATCH: Senate President and House Speaker discuss when the State Legislature will reconvene
- Foodland provides tips and ideas for a DIY Mother’s Day Brunch
- Meaning of the name “Honolulu”