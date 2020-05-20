WATCH: Panel of experts discuss PPP loan forgiveness applications and instructions

HONOLULU (KHON) — Team Save Hawaii Jobs and Businesses held a webinar to discuss the application process for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness for small businesses, which is part of the CARES Act introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the webinar in the video above.

The panel consists of:

Jane Sawyer — Hawaii District Director for the Small Business Administration (SBA)

Darin Leong — specialist in employment law from the Law Office of Darin R. Leong

Stacey Katakura — CEO of Accumulus

Jeff Harris — specialist in employment law at Torkildson Law Firm

Buddy Leong — analyst at Brain Gain Hawaii

Koko Leong — editor at Brain Gain Hawaii

Team Save Hawaii Jobs and Businesses included the following additional resources:

Please feel free to use the resources on the public Google Drive, including the most recent update to our memo for employers, a Q&A based on questions we have been receiving, and sample forms. You can access the Google Drive here.

This information is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as legal or tax advice. Please consult your attorney or accountant to discuss your particular business situation.