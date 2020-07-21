WATCH NOW: HSTA holds virtual news conference on schools reopening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association held a virtual news conference on Tuesday to urge the state to delay the return of public school students to campus.

Given the numerous unanswered questions and teachers scheduled to report to campuses on July 29, the HSTA has no confidence that school buildings and classrooms are ready for students to open in a manner that minimizes the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

Latest on KHON2