WATCH: Mayor Victorino provides an update from Maui County

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) - Briana Smith moved from California to Kauai nine months ago. She never imagined she would be in paradise and unemployed because of a global pandemic, but that's all changing thanks to a new passion.

"I remember just walking along the beach and noticing a lot of plastic," said Briana Smith, creator of Sea Plastic Art. "I was picking up the plastic and it's funny. I like collecting sea shells, I like collecting shiny things and I just found a really pretty aura to these plastic pieces."